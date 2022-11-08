NFL Power Rankings: Week 10

Well, what a week of football this was. The lack of anxiety due to not having to watch the Broncos this Sunday certainly allowed for a more relaxed viewing experience. A experience that was amplified by a massive slate of early games where we saw Rob Saleh’s defense stop the Bills in their tracks, another Raiders collapse, and apparently the death of Aaron Rodgers.

The Chiefs were able to outlast the Titans in overtime on Sunday night, but that game was not good enough to take the number one spot. It’s the undefeated Eagles that finally take their spot atop of the league, and it was definitely the 2nd half of their Thursday night game that looked good, not the first.

The Broncos may have had their bye, but they still manage to find a way to move up the Power Rankings, courtesy of the Raiders blowing a 17 point lead for a record-tying 3rd time this season. I know we all love watching Josh McDaniels’ downfall, and I think it’s safe to say most of Denver saw this one coming.

Mover of the week: New York Jets (up five spots). It’s no surprise that the J-E-T-S are the ones that saw the biggest bump up the list after they took down the Bills, and held Josh Allen to just 205 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. I think they’ll find their way into the top 5 soon enough.