Broncos currently have the 20th overall selection on the 2023 NFL Draft

Last week, the Denver Broncos traded edge rusher, Bradley Chubb, to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, this pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, so we have to track their wins and losses throughout the remainder of the season to see where the Broncos will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 49ers, like the Broncos, had a bye week this week, so not much has changed from last week. As of now, the Broncos own the 20th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft (order via Tankathon)

There's a new team holding the No. 1 overall pick, and the Packers are in line to make their earliest selection since 2006. @Eric_Edholm + @TheDan_Parr provide a look at the updated 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.https://t.co/zfNGWhDEyj pic.twitter.com/dtwhDXry0k — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 8, 2022

This upcoming Sunday, the 49ers host the Broncos' rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. If you’re rooting for a better draft selection, you will need to root for our hated division rivals in this one.

The rest of the 49ers' schedule looks like this.

Ideally, for the Broncos, the 49ers will lose most of these games and give the Broncos a top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They face some division rivals and play some tough games on the road in Tampa, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

The 49ers are currently 4-4, but hopefully, the Chargers will do something good for once, and have them fall to 4-5 on the season.