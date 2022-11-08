Denver Bronco 2022 mid-season snap tracker

Game by game snap % for the Denver Broncos by position group with QB excluded. pic.twitter.com/9nq3g302ZC — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) November 8, 2022

The Denver Broncos have had a great deal of instability along the offensive line this season with Billy Turner not being ready for the season, Quinn Meinerz getting hurt in the first game, Garett Bolles breaking his leg and now Lloyd Cushenberry injuring his hip. Instability on the OL in never a good thing. We shall see if the offensive line of: LT Calvin Anderson, LG Dalton Risner, C Graham Glasgow, RG Quinn Meinerz, and RT Billy Turner can open holes in the running game and protect Russell Wilson better than the other groupings we have had to employ so far this season.

POS Player Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Game 7 Game 8 C Lloyd Cushenberry III 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 44% C Luke Wattenberg 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2% G Dalton Risner 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% G/C Graham Glasgow 73% 100% 100% 100% 100% 0% 0% 56% G Quinn Meinerz 27% 0% 0% 0% 0% 100% 100% 100% QB Russell Wilson 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 0% 100% QB Brett Rypien 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 100% 0% RB Javonte Williams 58% 65% 45% 45% 0% 0% 0% 0% RB Melvin Gordon 41% 32% 38% 19% 56% 16% 51% 56% RB Devine Ozigbo 0% 0% 0% 0% 3% 0% 0% 0% RB Latavius Murray 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 47% 39% 44% RB Mike Boone 5% 10% 19% 36% 41% 36% 11% 0% T Garett Bolles 100% 100% 100% 100% 82% 0% 0% 0% T Cameron Fleming 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 95% 80% 0% T Billy Turner 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 72% 100% 100% T Calvin Anderson 0% 0% 1% 0% 18% 33% 20% 100% TE Albert Okwuegbunam 67% 53% 32% 2% 21% 0% 0% 0% TE Eric Tomlinson 30% 33% 47% 45% 48% 28% 44% 30% TE Eric Saubert 27% 36% 47% 77% 56% 2% 19% 16% TE Greg Dulcich 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 71% 59% 80% TE Andrew Beck 15% 29% 36% 23% 26% 28% 25% 15% WR Courtland Sutton 95% 92% 86% 94% 93% 100% 91% 95% WR Jerry Jeudy 89% 14% 59% 89% 84% 91% 89% 85% WR KJ Hamler 61% 0% 26% 8% 53% 57% 58% 70% WR Tyrie Cleveland 12% 43% 0% 0% 14% 0% 0% 0% WR Montrell Washington 0% 17% 19% 6% 5% 5% 4% 5% WR Kendall Hinton 0% 0% 43% 57% 0% 21% 9% 2%

Greg Dulcich appears to be the receiver threat that we hoped Noah Fant would be when we drafted him in the first round. The most ever receptions for a rookie history is 81 by Keith Jackson in 1988. Jeremy Shockey had 74 in 2002 and Kyle Pitts had 68 in 2021. Jackson had 17 catches in his first three games. Shockey and Pitts both had 11. Dulcich already has 12 in his first three games. He is on pace to finish the season with 48 catches despite missing the first four games of the season. That would tie him with Dustin Keller for 11th most catches in NFL history by a rookie TE. 52 catches would tie him for 10th with Jermaine Gresham.

The Bronco offense needs KJ Hamler on the field. Montrell Washington may have the same speed as Hamler, but he is not a proven vertical threat like Hamler is. Having KJ on the field opens up everything else for the rest of the receiving corps in the same way that Tyreek Hill opened things up for the KC offense when he was still playing for the Chiefs. I would like to see Hamler on the field for 60% or more of the offensive plays going forward.

POS Player Game 1 Game 2 Game 3 Game 4 Game 5 Game 6 Game 7 Game 8 CB Ronald Darby 100% 100% 100% 100% 41% 0% 0% 0% CB Patrick Surtain II 100% 40% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% CB K'Waun Williams 47% 79% 64% 65% 84% 81% 56% 67% CB Darius Phillips 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% CB Essang Bassey 0% 0% 0% 12% 39% 0% 0% 0% CB Michael Ojemudia 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1% 0% 1% DB Damarri Mathis 0% 60% 0% 4% 59% 100% 100% 100% DB Delarrin Turner-Yell 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% DE Dre'Mont Jones 93% 84% 84% 83% 73% 75% 54% 76% DE Randy Gregory 47% 68% 71% 61% 0% 0% 0% 0% DE Matt Henningsen 5% 27% 9% 23% 20% 27% 27% 28% DE Jonathan Kongbo 0% 0% 0% 0% 32% 0% 0% 21% DE Eyioma Uwazurike 0% 0% 0% 0% 15% 0% 25% 0% DT D.J. Jones 78% 68% 23% 64% 53% 57% 54% 64% DT DeShawn Williams 62% 44% 57% 40% 48% 43% 54% 46% FS Justin Simmons 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 100% 100% 100% FS Caden Sterns 9% 100% 95% 100% 100% 0% 0% 0% FS P.J. Locke 2% 24% 18% 0% 0% 3% 7% 1% FS Anthony Harris 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% LB Alex Singleton 96% 95% 0% 0% 54% 100% 100% 25% LB Bradley Chubb 84% 76% 79% 71% 72% 72% 73% 71% LB Josey Jewell 0% 0% 95% 100% 43% 0% 0% 100% LB Nik Bonitto 0% 0% 16% 9% 37% 23% 25% 58% LB Baron Browning 60% 48% 34% 57% 54% 72% 37% 0% LB Jonas Griffith 58% 41% 59% 63% 37% 76% 83% 50% LB Jonathon Cooper 11% 6% 0% 0% 0% 28% 41% 50% LB Aaron Patrick 2% 0% 0% 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% LB Justin Strnad 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% NT Mike Purcell 45% 38% 52% 47% 38% 42% 53% 42% SS Kareem Jackson 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 98% 100%

Nik Bonitto will most likely get a big jump in his snap percentages with the trade of Bradley Chubb. While Chubb’s snap percentages have been hovering around 70% since game 4, the Broncos are going to have to get production from Bonitto and newly acquired Jacob Martin until Baron Browning and Randy Gregory are ready to go.

Damarri Mathis has been tremendously effective in place of the injured Ronald Darby. Three of the four DPIs called on him when he was thrust into the starting lineup in game 6 should not have been penalties.

With little fanfare, K’Waun Williams has been amazingly effective both in coverage and when asked to blitz. According to SISdatahum.com he has only been asked rush the passer 10 times this season, but he has six pressures on those 10 pass rushes.