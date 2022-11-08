Broncos reportedly place C Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve

The Denver Broncos have placed starting center Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve with a groin injury. He’ll be eligible to return near the end of the regular season. With Graham Glasgow performing well as his backup last week, Denver could be fine here provided additional injuries don’t stack up behind this one.

The #Broncos are placing starting center Lloyd Cushenberry on IR with groin injury, per source. Earliest he could return would be Week 14 vs. the #Chiefs.



Denver is signing veteran S Anthony Harris to the active roster from the practice squad to fill the open roster spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2022

In some ways, the Broncos might be better off with Glasgow at center. Cushenberry has struggled this season. All said, however, this just adds to a growing list of players on IR for Denver this season and its a situation that General Manager George Paton is becoming increasingly frustrated with. A few weeks ago, he said they need to look more in depth on the injury issues.

“You got to look at the injuries, and we have to look more in depth on the injuries,” Paton said. “It’s hard. Every year—I think the last six years, we’ve been one of the more injured teams. We’re looking into it. We looked into it the last offseason, and we need to continue to look at it.”

Something has to change in how the Broncos training staff prepares players for playing in the NFL. The injuries mount on this team year in and year out. Someone on the training staff should be held accountable for that. Bring in outside consultants to figure out why the injury bug has been a 5-6 year issue for the Denver Broncos. The status quo isn’t it.