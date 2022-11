Coming out of the Bye week, I am curious to see if Denver Broncos fans are feeling more confident upon reflection of their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the teams 3-5 start overall. A win this week over the Tennessee Titans would certainly spark some momentum in these polls, but I suspect another painful to watch offensive performance would send us right back to the lowest ranges of this weekly confidence poll.

I will share the results of this fan survey on Friday.