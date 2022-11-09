Russell Wilson needs to show up in several ways

We’re back to Broncos football this week and the puzzle remains: will Russell Wilson ever get this Broncos offense to start humming in 2022?

The team has had a bye week. The coaches and players have all had a chance to rest, dig in on what needs to improve and make changes to hopefully get the offense back on track for the first time in over 7 years.

The key is Russell Wilson.

This team needs to win games and if we keep trying the pocket passer experiment with Wilson, this offense is doomed. The first thing he and Nathaniel Hackett need to do is shelve that for the offseason when they can get back to work on it using all the film they’ve put out to focus in on what is going wrong.

Instead, the Broncos need to incorporate more of what makes Wilson great. Moving pockets, 1⁄ 2 field reads and utilizing the run game to open up their play-action game.

The frustrating thing is that here and there all year long we see glimpses, but never any dedication to tailoring this offense to Wilson’s skillsets.

And at this point, Wilson should be the guy calling for it. For half the season, we’ve seen the kind of offense that Hackett wants to call.

We’ll see this week if the Broncos can build off their success in London.

