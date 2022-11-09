 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are hoping to see Justin Simmons work back from a knee sprain this week, but he is considered ‘day-to-day’ ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: International Series-Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have another key player with an injury this week. They moved starting center Lloyd Cushenberry to injured reserve earlier this week and now we see that safety Justin Simmons sprained his knee against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nathaniel Hackett said of Simmons, “He has a knee sprain, so he’ll be day-to-day.”

He did not participate after a full week off, so that could be a bad sign for his availability against the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, both Cam Fleming and Baron Browning are likely out this week too.

I’ll reiterate what I did in the Cushenberry post with General Manager George Paton looking to find a long-term solution with the injury issues plaguing the Broncos for the last half decade.

“You got to look at the injuries, and we have to look more in depth on the injuries,” Paton said. “It’s hard. Every year—I think the last six years, we’ve been one of the more injured teams. We’re looking into it. We looked into it the last offseason, and we need to continue to look at it.”

Hopefully he is able to figure that out and perhaps it means moving on from Strength & Conditioning Coach Loren Landow. We’ll have to wait until the offseason for that, though.

Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP
Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP
Justin Simmons S Knee DNP
Essang Bassey CB Hamstring LIMITED
Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin LIMITED
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring LIMITED
P.J. Locke S Hamstring LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Zach Cunningham LB Elbow DNP
Bud Dupree OLB Hip DNP
Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP
Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP
Teair Tart NT Illness DNP
Josh Thompson DB Knee DNP
Denico Autry DL NIR LIMITED
Aaron Brewer OL Toe LIMITED
Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring LIMITED
Derrick Henry RB NIR LIMITED
Dontrell Hilliard RB Groin LIMITED
Lonnie Johnson DB Back LIMITED
David Long LB Knee LIMITED
Kevin Strong DL Ankle LIMITED
Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LIMITED
Tory Carter FB Neck FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...