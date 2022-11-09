Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have another key player with an injury this week. They moved starting center Lloyd Cushenberry to injured reserve earlier this week and now we see that safety Justin Simmons sprained his knee against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nathaniel Hackett said of Simmons, “He has a knee sprain, so he’ll be day-to-day.”

He did not participate after a full week off, so that could be a bad sign for his availability against the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, both Cam Fleming and Baron Browning are likely out this week too.

I’ll reiterate what I did in the Cushenberry post with General Manager George Paton looking to find a long-term solution with the injury issues plaguing the Broncos for the last half decade.

“You got to look at the injuries, and we have to look more in depth on the injuries,” Paton said. “It’s hard. Every year—I think the last six years, we’ve been one of the more injured teams. We’re looking into it. We looked into it the last offseason, and we need to continue to look at it.”

Hopefully he is able to figure that out and perhaps it means moving on from Strength & Conditioning Coach Loren Landow. We’ll have to wait until the offseason for that, though.

Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP Justin Simmons S Knee DNP Essang Bassey CB Hamstring LIMITED Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin LIMITED KJ Hamler WR Hamstring LIMITED P.J. Locke S Hamstring LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL

Titans Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Zach Cunningham LB Elbow DNP Bud Dupree OLB Hip DNP Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP Teair Tart NT Illness DNP Josh Thompson DB Knee DNP Denico Autry DL NIR LIMITED Aaron Brewer OL Toe LIMITED Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring LIMITED Derrick Henry RB NIR LIMITED Dontrell Hilliard RB Groin LIMITED Lonnie Johnson DB Back LIMITED David Long LB Knee LIMITED Kevin Strong DL Ankle LIMITED Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LIMITED Tory Carter FB Neck FULL