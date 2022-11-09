Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have another key player with an injury this week. They moved starting center Lloyd Cushenberry to injured reserve earlier this week and now we see that safety Justin Simmons sprained his knee against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nathaniel Hackett said of Simmons, “He has a knee sprain, so he’ll be day-to-day.”
He did not participate after a full week off, so that could be a bad sign for his availability against the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, both Cam Fleming and Baron Browning are likely out this week too.
I’ll reiterate what I did in the Cushenberry post with General Manager George Paton looking to find a long-term solution with the injury issues plaguing the Broncos for the last half decade.
“You got to look at the injuries, and we have to look more in depth on the injuries,” Paton said. “It’s hard. Every year—I think the last six years, we’ve been one of the more injured teams. We’re looking into it. We looked into it the last offseason, and we need to continue to look at it.”
Hopefully he is able to figure that out and perhaps it means moving on from Strength & Conditioning Coach Loren Landow. We’ll have to wait until the offseason for that, though.
Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|DNP
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Groin
|LIMITED
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|FULL
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Elbow
|DNP
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|Amani Hooker
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|Teair Tart
|NT
|Illness
|DNP
|Josh Thompson
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Denico Autry
|DL
|NIR
|LIMITED
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Toe
|LIMITED
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR
|LIMITED
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|Lonnie Johnson
|DB
|Back
|LIMITED
|David Long
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Tory Carter
|FB
|Neck
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
