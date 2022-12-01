Week 13: Broncos at Ravens - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos season has completely gone off the rails and will now face a tough Baltimore Ravens team in Week 13. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos will need to play their best football on the road against the Baltimore Ravens this week to come out with a rare victory this season. Not many believe they have a shot to win this game, but in the NFL the phrase ‘Any Given Sunday’ actually has true meaning.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is rumored to be a one-and-done head coach in the NFL, but the players continue to support him. Russell Wilson specifically is shouldering the blame and committed to doing better this week.

“I believe in Coach Hackett and I think this team does, too,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “Obviously, we all want to be with a better record right now. It’s on all of us. It starts with us as players. We have to be better. We have to be better this week. That’s all that matters. In terms of Coach Hackett, we all love him. We all love who he is as a teacher, as a person and as a leader.”

They do have to be better this week. In fact, they have to be at their very best. It will take points to beat the Ravens and scoring points is something this offense has been unable to do all season long.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.