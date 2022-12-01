Denver Broncos Week 13 Stock Report

The Stock Report starts with a general statement about the Broncos and I have to choose whether I’d “buy” or “sell” the stock (if I were to treat the statement like a stock).

The struggling offense is more Hackett’s fault than Wilson’s fault – BUY

Despite Russ’ inability to grasp Hackett’s playbook and find open receivers week in and week out, I am still putting more of the blame on the coach. As a head coach, it is your job to make sure your team is on the same page and are establishing a strategy that plays to your team’s strengths. Hackett has demonstrated none of those qualities in this year’s offense. There is no excuse that with Russell Wilson as your quarterback your offense should be averaging 14 points per game. Arthur Smith, head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, has Marcus Mariota as his quarterback and lost his best receiver for the season in the offseason, and is still managing to run an offense averaging 22 points per game. Russ has never played this badly ever in his career and I refuse to believe that he dropped to this quality over the course of one offseason. Russ has been doing Hackett no favors this season by stretch of the imagination and I’m not letting Russ off the hook, but in this case, it starts with the head coach and more blame needs to fall on him.

The Broncos will finish with a better record than the Raiders – SELL

I’m sorry Broncos country, but I think the Raiders have got us this year (as embarrassing as it is). Despite the obvious that they have a game over us, the Broncos still have to face the Chiefs twice, the Ravens this weekend, and the Chargers. With Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams playing like they are, I just trust the Raiders’ offense to keep their team in better positions to win and to close out the season a win or two ahead of the Broncos.

Give Sutton and Jeudy another year together as the wide receiver tandem – BUY

Hopefully with a new head coach next year that can establish a better connection and relationship with Russ, these two receivers will start to click in the passing game. Having another offseason and preseason to work with Russ always helps as well with regards to chemistry. Maybe Sutton and Jeudy were not as good as we had hoped coming into the year, but I still believe in their talent with a new head coach at the helm. Also, with Tim Patrick coming back next year to fill in at WR3 instead of K. J. Hamler is a big upgrade that takes pressure off of Sutton and Jeudy. Patrick has snagged over 700 yards in his last two seasons with the Broncos.

Comment your thoughts and potential stocks for future stock reports below!

