NFL picks for Week 13 of the 2022 season

With a huge game lead, Adam Malnati is coasting to victory. However, the rest of us have tightened up in what looks to be a dogfight for second place. With the way I’ve been picking games lately, I don’t feel good about my chances.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 13 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score is definitely running away with things. There are three all within a game of each other fighting for second with Little44, Orange Crush, and RetiredLC up there. I’m down in 8th place and fading hard. Orange Crush killed it last week with a monster 14-win week to put him in the mix in the Top 5.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!