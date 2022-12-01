Broncos vs. Ravens: TV broadcast map for Week 13

If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Ravens game on your local CBS affiliate. As usual, Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week.

The Baltimore Ravens post a serious challenge for a Broncos team that has the worst scoring offense in the NFL and one of the worst scoring offenses this century. Not many are expecting a competitive game, but Denver’s defense is good enough to compete if the offense can figure out a way to put points on the board for the first time this season. It’s hard to believe it is Week 13 and we have yet to see the offense be effective in any way, shape, or form, but that is where we are with the 2022 Denver Broncos.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.