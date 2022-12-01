Thursday Night Football Week 13: Bills at Patriots - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL, but they have struggled lately. At 8-3, they are tied for first place in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 7-4 are nipping at their heels. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are at 6-5 and not even close to being out of the picture.

Both teams sport Top 10 defenses, but it s the Bills #2 ranked offense that sets them apart from the Patriots and their 25th ranked offense. It’s a divisional game, however, so those tend to be dogfights when both teams are decent.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. With the Bills sort of up and down lately, I think we'll see a pretty close and hard-fought game. I'll take Josh Allen over Mac Jones with the game on the line, though, so I am taking the Patriots to cover and the Bills to win a more low score game.