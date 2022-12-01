 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football Week 13: Bills at Patriots - Live Updates

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 13.

By Tim Lynch
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL, but they have struggled lately. At 8-3, they are tied for first place in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at 7-4 are nipping at their heels. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are at 6-5 and not even close to being out of the picture.

Both teams sport Top 10 defenses, but it s the Bills #2 ranked offense that sets them apart from the Patriots and their 25th ranked offense. It’s a divisional game, however, so those tend to be dogfights when both teams are decent.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. With the Bills sort of up and down lately, I think we’ll see a pretty close and hard-fought game. I’ll take Josh Allen over Mac Jones with the game on the line, though, so I am taking the Patriots to cover and the Bills to win a more low score game.

Bills vs. Patriots live updates

