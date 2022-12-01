Broncos vs. Ravens practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos well-respected training staff continue to struggle to get players healthy. Today, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that wide receiver KJ Hamler had suffered a setback in his rehab. The hamstring issue is not only lingering, but is now aggravated. When asked if his season is in jeopardy, Hackett was unwilling to give any timelines.
“We are still evaluating everything right now,” Hackett said. “Obviously, his care is our number one priority. We want to be sure that we are doing everything to help him get back.”
There was some positive developers today, however, as both defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (illness) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) were limited participants. Williams is the bigger deal. The defense has missed him badly in recent weeks.
With Hamler out and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy still a non-participant, we should expect both undrafted rookies Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson to get more looks in the offense against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. That will be some valuable experience for them heading into the offseason.
Here is your full Broncos-Ravens practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Foot
|FULL
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Ben Cleveland
|G
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|Daniel Faalele
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|NIR – rest
|DNP
|DNP
|Del’Shawn Phillips
|OLB
|Quad
|--
|DNP
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Patrick Mekari
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Ronnie Stanley
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Quad
|LIMITED
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
