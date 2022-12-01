 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Ravens practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos will be without KJ Hamler for a while as he suffered a setback in his recovery. Here is your Thursday injury update.

By Tim Lynch
The Denver Broncos well-respected training staff continue to struggle to get players healthy. Today, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that wide receiver KJ Hamler had suffered a setback in his rehab. The hamstring issue is not only lingering, but is now aggravated. When asked if his season is in jeopardy, Hackett was unwilling to give any timelines.

“We are still evaluating everything right now,” Hackett said. “Obviously, his care is our number one priority. We want to be sure that we are doing everything to help him get back.”

There was some positive developers today, however, as both defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (illness) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) were limited participants. Williams is the bigger deal. The defense has missed him badly in recent weeks.

With Hamler out and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy still a non-participant, we should expect both undrafted rookies Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson to get more looks in the offense against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. That will be some valuable experience for them heading into the offseason.

Here is your full Broncos-Ravens practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP DNP
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP
Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP
Dre’Mont Jones DE Illness DNP LIMITED
Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP LIMITED
Kendall Hinton WR Foot FULL FULL
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL
Jalen Virgil WR Hip FULL FULL

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Boyle TE Illness DNP DNP
Ben Cleveland G Illness -- DNP
Daniel Faalele T Illness DNP DNP
Marcus Peters CB NIR – rest DNP DNP
Del’Shawn Phillips OLB Quad -- DNP
Kyle Hamilton S Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Marlon Humphrey CB Ankle DNP LIMITED
Patrick Mekari T Illness DNP LIMITED
Ronnie Stanley T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring -- LIMITED
Isaiah Likely TE Ankle LIMITED FULL
Lamar Jackson QB Quad LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

