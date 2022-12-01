Broncos vs. Ravens practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos well-respected training staff continue to struggle to get players healthy. Today, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that wide receiver KJ Hamler had suffered a setback in his rehab. The hamstring issue is not only lingering, but is now aggravated. When asked if his season is in jeopardy, Hackett was unwilling to give any timelines.

“We are still evaluating everything right now,” Hackett said. “Obviously, his care is our number one priority. We want to be sure that we are doing everything to help him get back.”

There was some positive developers today, however, as both defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (illness) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) were limited participants. Williams is the bigger deal. The defense has missed him badly in recent weeks.

With Hamler out and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy still a non-participant, we should expect both undrafted rookies Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson to get more looks in the offense against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. That will be some valuable experience for them heading into the offseason.

Here is your full Broncos-Ravens practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP DNP KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP Dre’Mont Jones DE Illness DNP LIMITED Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP LIMITED Kendall Hinton WR Foot FULL FULL Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL Jalen Virgil WR Hip FULL FULL

Ravens Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Boyle TE Illness DNP DNP Ben Cleveland G Illness -- DNP Daniel Faalele T Illness DNP DNP Marcus Peters CB NIR – rest DNP DNP Del’Shawn Phillips OLB Quad -- DNP Kyle Hamilton S Knee LIMITED LIMITED Marlon Humphrey CB Ankle DNP LIMITED Patrick Mekari T Illness DNP LIMITED Ronnie Stanley T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring -- LIMITED Isaiah Likely TE Ankle LIMITED FULL Lamar Jackson QB Quad LIMITED FULL