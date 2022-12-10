Hackett: “We have to be able to finish the game”

The 2022 Denver Broncos have been a problematic dichotomy of excellent defensive play and horrific offensive play. That’s likely more engaging to us fans than if the team was just bad all around, but this is who they are heading into their Week 14 matchup against the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked if he had talked to the team about this Broncos-Chiefs rivalry and he noted that the coaching staff put together a presentation on Friday to motivate the team into a different outcome than they’ve had in nearly every single close game they have played this season.

“We had a little presentation today about one of the games that was pretty impressive that had a lot of unique situational things happen during it,” Hackett said. “It was just to show that this game is going to be a battle. So many different things can happen and it’s who can keep composed and who can continue to battle. That’s how it’s been our whole season. We have to be able to finish the game.”

Finish the game. Part of that has to be scoring more than 10 points. I believe the Broncos would be 9-3 and right now if they had scored exactly 18 points in every game this year. That shouldn’t be a tall ask, but here in Week 14 it sure looks like one for these 2022 Broncos.

