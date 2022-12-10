AFC West Watch: Dolphins vs Chargers could produce offensive fireworks

We saw the Las Vegas Raiders' playoff hopes flame out on Thursday.

Will the same happen to Justin Herbert and Co on Sunday?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West. The Chiefs now have their sights set on the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Given the schedules that lie ahead for KC and the Buffalo Bills, it’s likely to be the Chiefs.

But the last team with hopes of making the playoffs in the AFC West has a tough matchup on Sunday Night.

Here’s a look at this week’s AFC West watch.

The big question heading into this game was the health of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He had been limited the first two practices of the week with his ankle injury but is now off the injury report.

On top of Tagovailoa, the Dolphins may also get back left tackle Terron Armstead.

As for Herbert and the Chargers, it looks they’ll get back Mike Williams for Sunday night’s game.

In other words, we could be in for an offensive shootout. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the total currently sits at 53.

The book also lists the Dolphins as the -3.5-point favorite.

For LA to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, it needs to win this game. I’m not sure the Chargers do.