Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos face a daunting task in Week 14 when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not even because they are facing a 9-3 playoff contender led by Patrick Mahomes. No, it’s because they are facing themselves. They must figure out how to flip the 2022 script and do something they haven’t done all year... score points.
Russell Wilson was asked about the Chiefs winning streak against the Broncos this week and he struck an optimistic tone.
“This game of football isn’t necessarily all about the past,” Wilson said. “It’s about the present. That’s the great thing about the game. What can we do to go against a really good football team and get a win at home in front of our fans and for our team? It definitely matters to us. We have to set the tone early and often. It’s a four-quarter game and we have to play all four quarters of it. They do a really good job of making their plays and we have to do that, too.”
He’s right too. Any given Sunday is a mantra that still happens every week in the NFL. All Denver has to do is flip their 2022 script for just one game.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (3-9) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
When: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
TV Channel: CBS / Channel 7 Denver
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
If you are in the BLUE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on CBS. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.
If you see BLUE in your area, you’ll have the #Broncos #Chiefs game on CBS this weekend. #KCvsDEN https://t.co/SnUbP0IwLH— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 8, 2022
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Justin Strnad
|ILB
|Knee
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Shoulder
|--
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Ankle
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (Right)
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Illness
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|DeShawn Williams
|DL
|Illness
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DL
|Illness
|--
|--
|--
|QUESTIONABLE
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Foot
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 8-point underdogs to the Chiefs. However, that line has grown to 9-points here on gameday with an over/under at 44 points. At this point, I’d recommend taking the points and win for the Chiefs, but I still believe in the Broncos defense enough to keep it under that 44 point mark.
Fan Sentiment
Denver Broncos fans have completely lost faith in this team. The weekly polling we do for confidence is a hilarious example of how preseason expectations meet a train wreck of reality in the regular season. This season can’t end soon enough if you are a fan and the changes needed are immense.
Broncos Schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|16-19
|2-4
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|9-16
|2-5
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|21-17
|3-5
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|10-17
|3-6
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16-22
|3-7
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|10-23
|3-8
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|9-10
|3-9
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
