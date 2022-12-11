Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos face a daunting task in Week 14 when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not even because they are facing a 9-3 playoff contender led by Patrick Mahomes. No, it’s because they are facing themselves. They must figure out how to flip the 2022 script and do something they haven’t done all year... score points.

Russell Wilson was asked about the Chiefs winning streak against the Broncos this week and he struck an optimistic tone.

“This game of football isn’t necessarily all about the past,” Wilson said. “It’s about the present. That’s the great thing about the game. What can we do to go against a really good football team and get a win at home in front of our fans and for our team? It definitely matters to us. We have to set the tone early and often. It’s a four-quarter game and we have to play all four quarters of it. They do a really good job of making their plays and we have to do that, too.”

He’s right too. Any given Sunday is a mantra that still happens every week in the NFL. All Denver has to do is flip their 2022 script for just one game.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-9) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: CBS / Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you are in the BLUE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on CBS. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Justin Strnad ILB Knee -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Jones DT Shoulder -- DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LIMITED FULL FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Elbow LIMITED FULL FULL -- Tom Compton OL Illness DNP LIMITED FULL -- Jonathon Cooper OLB Ankle -- LIMITED FULL -- Jonathan Harris DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL FULL -- Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) DNP LIMITED FULL -- Albert Okwuegbunam TE Illness -- LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- DeShawn Williams DL Illness -- LIMITED FULL -- Eyioma Uwazurike DL Illness -- -- -- QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Nick Bolton LB Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Deon Bush S Elbow FULL FULL FULL -- Willie Gay LB Groin FULL FULL FULL -- Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FULL FULL FULL -- Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FULL FULL FULL -- Lucas Niang OL Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FULL FULL FULL -- Trey Smith G Knee FULL FULL FULL -- L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FULL FULL FULL -- Joe Thuney G Ankle FULL FULL FULL QUESTIONABLE Jaylen Watson CB Hand FULL FULL FULL -- Joshua Williams CB Quad FULL FULL FULL --

Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 8-point underdogs to the Chiefs. However, that line has grown to 9-points here on gameday with an over/under at 44 points. At this point, I’d recommend taking the points and win for the Chiefs, but I still believe in the Broncos defense enough to keep it under that 44 point mark.

Fan Sentiment

Denver Broncos fans have completely lost faith in this team. The weekly polling we do for confidence is a hilarious example of how preseason expectations meet a train wreck of reality in the regular season. This season can’t end soon enough if you are a fan and the changes needed are immense.

