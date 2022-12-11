Good morning, Broncos Country!

When the news spread of Demaryius Thomas’s death there was crushing disbelief.

A year later, it’s the same emotion.

Gone way too soon.

But Thomas’ impact will live on as long as there’s a Denver Broncos franchise, from his impact on the community to his smile.

As you sit here, a few of your favorite DT moments probably replayed in your mind.

And it made you smile.

DT’s plays on the field for the Broncos are fondly remembered by so many. That improbable overtime game-winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers comes to mind for me.

And all of the passes Thomas caught from Peyton Manning.

But it’s what DT did off the field to help so many kids that will always shine brighter than the rest.

While the shock over his death is still raw for so many, the impact he made will last forever.

Not to mention that smile.

