Report: Broncos rule out guard Dalton Risner

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, Denver Broncos left guard Dalton Risner has been ruled out of today’s game vs. the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Per source, Dalton Risner will not play vs Chiefs. Last of the season-opening offensive starters to start in every game. #9sports https://t.co/s3Y1fPiWe0 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 11, 2022

On Friday’s final injury report, Risner was listed as questionable with a shoulder and back injury for today’s game. However, it appears he did not progress as they hoped and he is now ruled out for this one.

In Risner’s place, the Broncos elevated guard Netane Muti off their practice squad to likely start in his place at left guard. The physical guard could help the Broncos run game but could give up some interior pressure against defensive lineman Chris Jones and others in this one.

This means the Broncos' offensive line is now down four out of five of their offensive line starters for this one. Left tackle Garett Bolles is out for the year with a broken leg, Risner is now out, center Lloyd Cushenberry has missed an extended period of time, and right tackle Billy Turner has never really been healthy. The lone starter remaining is second-year guard, Quinn Meinerz.

The Broncos are essentially putting out a second-team offensive line with an offense that is already struggling mightily. They rank near or at the bottom of all the important team offensive stats and will likely struggle again in this one.