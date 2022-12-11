NFL Week 14 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 14 of the regular season.

What a line up of games to start our Sunday. We have an AFC East, NFC East, and an NFC North showdown of pretty good football teams. I could watch all three of those games today and may just hit up the red zone to do it. Another underrated game could be the Browns and Bengals and I could see the Jaguars and Titans getting interesting too.

It’s almost a full slate of division games, so maybe that’s why I’m excited about all these games this morning. The only non-division game is the likely snoozefest that’ll go down in Texas between the Cowboys and Texans. Other than that, every game here looks like it could be a fun one.

Early games schedule