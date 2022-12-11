Broncos vs. Chiefs gameday inactives: Week 14

The Denver Broncos can’t seem to find a way to keep their guys healthy each week. Courtland Sutton and Andrew Beck were both ruled out with a hamstring injury, then late Saturday we saw Dalton Risner downgraded from questionable to out for this game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for the Chiefs, they’ll be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney in this game. He was traded by the New York Giants at the deadline and looked like he’d give Patrick Mahomes an additional weapon. He had four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in Week 10, but has not been much of a factor since being traded. Even so, any help to Denver’s defense is going to be needed. Denver’s offense just needs to show up for once this season.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Chiefs today.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Dalton Risner LG Courtland Sutton WR Andrew Beck TE Dakota Allen LB Michael Ojemudia CB Elijah Garcia DL Eyioma Uwazurike DL