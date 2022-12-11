Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos have lost 13-straight games to their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Their last win was in Week 2 of the 2015 season. That’s how long it has been since Denver has tasted victory against their opponent today. Some of the players on this roster were just barely in high school back then.

In-Game Updates

12:30 PM: The Broncos will be without three starters on offense in this game as Andrew Beck, Courtland Sutton, and Dalton Risner were all inactive for this game with injuries. The team did activate tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for the first time in two months. For the Chiefs, they will be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

2:13 PM: The Chiefs opened up their first possession driving right down the field in four plays, but the Broncos defense stiffened from there to force a field goal. It looks like a fairly empty stadium too today.

Game Preview

Will they break this streak today? Unlikely. The Broncos offense could be the least efficient offense the franchise has seen since the early 1970s. Being December, it is doubtful we see a sudden turnaround either, which means the defense has to generate points somehow. And against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, that is a tall ask.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. The Broncos are heavy home underdogs to the Chiefs in this game and there are reports that the stadium will be more red than orange in this game. I have a feeling the wheels are close to coming off completely for this team, so I took the Chiefs and the points here in this one.