Broncos vs. Chiefs second quarter recap

The second quarter began with the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs blowing the game wide open with this Mahomes-like fluke chuck-it pass to Jerick McKinnon who turned upfield for a 56-yard touchdown pass.

Jerick McKinnon and Patrick Mahomes did what???pic.twitter.com/wjGE0wucWh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Chiefs 13, Broncos 0.

Knowing this team as well as I do, I predicted they would respond with a quick three and out and that is exactly what they did.

Can't wait for this offense to respond with a quick three and out. Let's ride. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 11, 2022

The Chiefs scoring streak continued on the next drive as Patrick Mahomes methodically led them down the field. Denver’s defense had no answers as they gave back-to-back touchdown drives and it was only midway through the second quarter.

Chiefs 20, Broncos 0.

A first down on their next drive came as a surprise as Wilson found Mike Boone open for a 20-yard gain, but Boone went down in writhing pain on the next play and was carted off the field.

Wilson would throw a pick-six immediately after that.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 0.

Fortunately, they put together an inspiring three and out on their next possession to punt it back to the Chiefs. Better than a pick-six, I suppose.

Josey Jewell intercepted Mahomes on the next drive, which was the first big play the defense had made all game. Of course, down 27-0, that didn’t stop them from all celebrating in the end zone afterwards.

Jerry Jeudy was seen on the sidelines after the pick-six very upset. Wilson decided to focus on him the next drive and found him for a first down and then a touchdown to finally put the Denver Broncos on the board in this game.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 7.

Patrick Surtain would keep the Chiefs from scoring again before halftime with an interception at the Broncos 40-yard line.

With just over a minute to go in the half, the Broncos were within the Chiefs’ 40-yard line with just 52 seconds left in three plays. Wilson took off running two plays later for 19-yards to get Denver inside the red zone. He fired a pass to Kendall Hinton to get them down to the 5-yard line with 14 seconds left.

Wilson then found Jerry Jeudy in the end zone again for another touchdown to close the gap big time heading into halftime.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 14.