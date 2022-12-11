Broncos vs. Chiefs third quarter recap

Jerry Jeudy has been playing with fire in this game and after a false start put the Denver Broncos behind the sticks on their opening drive, he came up with a 14-yard reception on second down to setup a third and short. After that reception he had 5 catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

After Russell Wilson was sacked, the Broncos drive looked like it was doing nowhere. Then Marlon Mack broke through the line for a 66-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass to blow the game wide open.

66 YARDS TO THE !



: CBS pic.twitter.com/0CfeWUO10a — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022

The Broncos defense was fired up after that touchdown forcing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs into a three and out to get the ball back to their offense. Unfortunately, the Chiefs blew up a second attempt to get Mack a screen pass and Greg Dulcich was stopped just short of the first down marker to force Denver to punt.

Denver forced another three and out on the Chiefs and Denver would get another chance to close the gap after being down 27-0 late in the second quarter.

Chiefs first four drives:

FG, FG, TD, TD



Last four:

INT, INT, three-and-out, three-and-out — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) December 11, 2022

Unfortunately, the Broncos next drive looked like a promising start but back-to-back ugly sacks would send the ball right back to the Chiefs.

Mahomes and the Chiefs woke up from there after nearly a full quarter of slumber. They drove down the field and converted into a touchdown with less than a minute left in the quarter to put the Chiefs back in control of the game.

Chiefs 34, Broncos 21.