Final Score: Broncos put up a strong fight but come up short vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos put up a strong and valiant effort in their 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they came up short after Russell Wilson was knocked out with a concussion in the fourth quarter. They are now 3-10 on the season.

If we’re going to stick to the positives from this game, I would need to look at the three-straight touchdown drives in the second and third quarters. That is something we have not seen all season long from this offense and, perhaps, this is something they can build on into the final four games of the season.

First Quarter

The same old Broncos offense was on display to start the game. They converted a few early third and longs, but predictably those turned into three and outs in short order. The best part of the first quarter was this tribute to Broncos’ legendary wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs racked up two easy scoring drives to start their offensive game. Both drives had Denver’s defense stiffen around the red zone. Still, they led 6-0 by the end of the first quarter and had the ball again.

Chiefs 6, Broncos 0. Full first quarter recap.

Second Quarter

The wheels came off for the Broncos in the second quarter. First, they had Patrick Mahomes do something crazy again with this funky throw that also just happened to go for a 56-yard touchdown.

Jerick McKinnon and Patrick Mahomes did what???pic.twitter.com/wjGE0wucWh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

After a pick-six by the Chiefs, the Broncos defense finally woke up with Josey Jewell intercepting Mahomes deep in Chiefs territory. Russell Wilson then hit Jerry Jeudy in the corner of the end zone to finally get on the board in the game.

Pat Surtain picked off Mahomes with just over a minute to go in the half and Wilson took to the two-minute drill and drove the Broncos down the field for a second touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy just before halftime.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 14. Full second quarter recap.

Third Quarter

Those two touchdowns late in the second quarter seemed to have woken up the Broncos as a team. With their first possession, Russell Wilson found Marlon Mack on a screen pass for a 66-yard touchdown reception to blow the game wide open.

66 YARDS TO THE !



: CBS pic.twitter.com/0CfeWUO10a — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 11, 2022

That was the high point as momentum began to slip away from there with Mahomes and the Chiefs getting back into a groove late to score another touchdown to extend their lead back to 13 before the third quarter ended.

Chiefs 34, Broncos 21. Full third quarter recap.

Fourth Quarter

Early in the fourth quarter, the Broncos were faced with a fourth and four and decided to go for it. Wilson went for it all to Jerry Jeudy deep and he drew a defensive pass interference at the Chiefs 15-yard line. However, two holding penalties and a blown up screen pass soon had the Broncos at a 2nd and 34 from the Chiefs 39-yard line.

Greg Dulcich made a heck of a catch to get the ball back to the 16-yard line to setup a third and 11. Russell Wilson took off and got the ball all the way down to the two yard line, but looked like he suffered some kind of head injury on the play. Brett Rypien came in after that and converted a fourth down and goal pass to Jerry Jeudy for a touchdown to cut the Chiefs lead back to six.

WEVE HEARD THIS BEFORE…



JERRY JEUDY TOUCHDOWN

pic.twitter.com/FnBjPLkmxY — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 11, 2022

Chiefs 34, Broncos 28.

Both teams traded punts, but it was Josey Jewell who came up with the big play Denver needed. Mahomes would throw his third interception of the game and Jewell would snag his second at the Broncos’ 25-yard line and return it to the 45.

Unfortunately, Rypien was hit by Chris Jones as he threw the ball and the it just floated up and intercepted deep. The Chiefs would convert first downs from there and run out the clock. The Broncos would lose, but the lost with some dignity for a change. I’ll take that.