Russell Wilson being evaluated for concussion

It looked like Russell Wilson went down with a concussion there, but no word on what injury he has suffered.

By Tim Lynch
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

On a drive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown to cut the Kansas City Chiefs lead to 34-28, Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson went down inside the five yard line with what looked like a head-type injury. He has gone into the locker room and the team announced that he is indeed being evaluated for a concussion.

This is a brutal loss for Denver as they, after 12 long games, were finally showing signs of life on offense. Brett Rypien came in and did find Jerry Jeudy in the back of the end zone for that wide receivers third touchdown of the game.

If Denver is going to come out on top in this game, it’ll fall on Rypien’s shoulders to lead a comeback and the defense to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs contained to at least give the Broncos’ offense a chance to close the gap with 10 minutes to go in the game.

