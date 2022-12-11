6 winners, 1 loser from the Broncos 34-28 loss to Kansas City

That was fun ... I guess?

The Denver Broncos showed some fight and actually made for an entertaining game.

Yet the Broncos still lose 34-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs, will once again have double-digit losses and were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. Oh, and the losing streak to Kansas City extends to 14 games. And that is all that matters.

But at least they played with heart and showed something.

Per the usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Jerry Jeudy

That is no doubt the best game of his NFL career. By a mile. The Broncos receiver finished with eight catches for 73 yards and a hat trick (three touchdowns). Jeudy is the second Colorado athlete to net a hat trick on Sunday (Mikko Rantanen did it for the Colorado Avalanche in their OT win over the St. Louis Blues). Jeudy is also the first Denver receiver to get three TDs in a game since Demaryius Thomas.

Russell Wilson

We can end the talk of how much Wilson wants it. The heart the Broncos quarterback showed on that 14-yard scramble is huge. And probably the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s game. Hopefully the concussion Wilson suffered isn’t severe. Wilson also had his best game as Denver’s QB. He was 23-for-36 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson was also the Broncos’ leading rusher with 57 yards on 4 carries.

Brett Rypien on Wilson: “We’re 3-9, they’re 9-3. The guy is out there putting his body on the line, battling his ass off. ... That’s a guy I want to follow.”

Marlon Mack

The numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet, but he got a huge touchdown for the Broncos that swung momentum in their favor at the start of the second half. Mack finished with just 15 yards rushing on three carries and two receptions for 62 yards, but his 66-yard touchdown was ginormous.

Josey Jewell

Denver’s linebacker led the team in tackles with 10 (nine solo) and two passes defended. Jewell also had two interceptions.

Pat Surtain II

The Broncos cornerback got his first interception of the season. Surtain also finished with two tackles (one solo), one pass defended and one quarterback hit.

Damarri Mathis

Denver’s rookie cornerback continues to impress. Mathis finished with five tackles (five solo) and one pass defended. The continued development of Mathis is huge for the Broncos defense in the seasons to come.

Losers

The Broncos

I guess that was fun? Yet the #Broncos still lose and the streak is intact vs the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XULNRrQwc9 — Ian St. Clair (@IanStClair) December 12, 2022

Given the last seven years and how starved everyone in Broncos Country is for something ... I get it. That was fun for a minute on Sunday. And there were some positives to take away (including the heart Wilson showed). But Denver still lost the game. This still gives them double-digit losses on the season. This still eliminates the franchise from the playoffs for the seventh-straight season. And the losing streak to the Chiefs is still intact (at 14 games). And Patrick Mahomes has still never lost to the Broncos (10-0). That isn’t a win. That isn’t a “moral victory.” This is still very much a losing organization that needs to undergo massive change in the offseason (if not much sooner).