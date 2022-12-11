 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos fall 34-28 to Chiefs

Filed under:

Report: Broncos running back Mike Boone suffered a serious high-ankle sprain

The same injury he suffered earlier in the year.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone suffered a “serious” high ankle sprain during the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boone was recently activated off the injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain earlier in the year. Now, he has suffered another high-ankle sprain that will likely cost him the remainder of his season.

The hits keep on coming. The Broncos backfield has seen a good amount of injuries this year with Javonte Williams, Chase Edmonds, and Mike Boone all spending time on the injured reserve. Now, it appears Boone will go on the list for a second time this season.

With Boone finishing up the final year of his two-year contract with the Broncos, he is set to hit free agency at the end of the year. While he has flashed potential at times, I do not see the Broncos bringing him back and the team upgrading the group through free agency and the draft this upcoming offseason.

With Boone now likely out for the remainder of the year, look for veteran Latavius Murray to once again take control of the Broncos backfield. Also, look for veteran Marlon Mack to serve as the Broncos' backup at the position moving forward as well. We saw Mack make a big play today during their loss to the Chiefs, so hopefully, he can continue this sort of play moving forward. I would expect Devine Ozigbo to rejoin the roster once again to serve as depth as he did while Boone was on the injured reserve initially.

In This Stream

Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 34 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...