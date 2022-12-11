Report: Broncos running back Mike Boone suffered a serious high-ankle sprain

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone suffered a “serious” high ankle sprain during the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per source, no fracture on RB Mike Boone's ankle but another serious high ankle sprain. Same ankle and high sprain that put him on 4-week IR last month.

A similar recovery time would end his season. A free agent after the season. Effective when healthy. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 12, 2022

Boone was recently activated off the injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain earlier in the year. Now, he has suffered another high-ankle sprain that will likely cost him the remainder of his season.

The hits keep on coming. The Broncos backfield has seen a good amount of injuries this year with Javonte Williams, Chase Edmonds, and Mike Boone all spending time on the injured reserve. Now, it appears Boone will go on the list for a second time this season.

With Boone finishing up the final year of his two-year contract with the Broncos, he is set to hit free agency at the end of the year. While he has flashed potential at times, I do not see the Broncos bringing him back and the team upgrading the group through free agency and the draft this upcoming offseason.

With Boone now likely out for the remainder of the year, look for veteran Latavius Murray to once again take control of the Broncos backfield. Also, look for veteran Marlon Mack to serve as the Broncos' backup at the position moving forward as well. We saw Mack make a big play today during their loss to the Chiefs, so hopefully, he can continue this sort of play moving forward. I would expect Devine Ozigbo to rejoin the roster once again to serve as depth as he did while Boone was on the injured reserve initially.