Horse Tracks: Broncos Wilson had the ‘want’ on full display Sunday against Chiefs

Between high-knees on the plane to London, “wolverine blood”, wrist bands, and plenty of other quirky things Broncos Country has had to endure a great deal of silliness while ringing up losses week-after-week. It’s been an interesting period of adjustment for fans with their new $250 million quarterback, Russell Wilson.

While there is plenty of blame to heap upon Wilson for his performance this year, like his inability to see open receivers streaking down the field and his aggravating propensity to hold on to the ball way too long, it became clear on Sunday against the Chiefs that Wilson has guts and the want to win.

Everyone points to the infamous Elway Helicopter play that signaled to entire world that Elway wanted to win Super Bowl XXXII more than anything and he would put his body on the line to do it.

That’s what we saw on Sunday with Wilson scrambling for the first down, hoping for the touchdown. He got clobbered. Turf hanging off the helmet. Chin strap everywhere but his chin. Dazed look in his eyes. Russell Wilson put it all on the line and helped set up Brett Rypien for the score that brought the Broncos within a touchdown to win it.

After a season as dreadfully putrid, awful, disgusting, (my thesaurus on these words is wearing out) it’s meaningful to see someone sell everything out and go for it to try to get the win. The Broncos weren’t going to go to the playoffs before the game started and, after the loss, they were officially eliminated from them. However, when it comes to heart and effort, the $250 million quarterback that has been the focus of so much debate and expectation, showed that he truly wants to win and will sacrifice a great deal to get it done.

Did you see that knot on the side of his head? You don’t get those if you don’t want to win.

The Broncos lead the league in moral victories and injuries.

"That, to me, is somebody I want to follow," Brett Rypien said of Wilson after the game.

It was not only the first three-touchdown game of Jeudy’s career, but it was also the first by a Broncos receiver since Demaryius Thomas in 2014.

In his first-ever NFL start, Damarri Mathis drew four pass interference penalties.

Wilson was injured on a scramble into the red zone

A look at the injured players from Week 14

Peter King deep-dives into the NFL in Week 14, including conversations with Aidan Hutchinson and Baker Mayfield; plus, remembering soccer writer Grant Wahl.

What's been the key to the Lions' reversal of fortune in 2022? Coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff and safety DeShon Elliott provide Jim Trotter with insight into one of the NFL's most stunning turnarounds.

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 14 action.

The 49ers rolled, the Cowboys struggled to close out the Texans and the Lions kept winning. Judging the biggest overreactions off Week 14.

The Lions have won five of their last six games and climbed back into the playoff picture, but while the team is enjoying proving doubters wrong, Jared Goff says they're still not satisfied.

The Eagles became the first team to secure a playoff spot with Sunday's thrashing of the Giants, but as coach Nick Sirianni noted, "We've got way bigger goals, and it's on to the next one."

Chargers QB Justin Herbert passed Andrew Luck for most passing yards through a QB's first three NFL seasons.

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed the 49ers' 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a left ankle injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday.

There were two bizarre plays involving punters between the Giants and Eagles

All the best highlights from Week 14 are right here

But the 49ers did lose Deebo Samuel in the process

This wasn't one of the stronger calls by the officials on Sunday night