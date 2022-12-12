Monday Night Football Week 14: Patriots at Cardinals - Live Updates

The New England Patriots are fighting for their playoff lives in a strong AFC East. At 6-6, they are in last place and must get this win over the Arizona Cardinals on the road to keep pace with the rest of their division rivals. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are looking pretty down and out this season. They can get into spoiler mode, but that’s about it.

Kickoff is set for Monday, December 12, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. I like the Patriots in this one. I picked them to win and over, but I also see a higher scoring game going down tonight. That over pick is the one that I am least confident in. The Patriots should definitely win this game, though.