Broncos vs Cardinals betting odds for Week 15

The Denver Broncos showed some life on offense for the first time all season last week and they will host an Arizona Cardinals team that has lost Kyler Murray for the season with a torn ACL. However, Denver also has its starting quarterback Russell Wilson in the concussion protocol and he may not be ready to go Sunday either.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos stand as 2.5-point favorites to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. The over/under for this game stands at 36.5.

Broncos vs. Cardinals betting odds

Arizona Cardinals (4-9) at Denver Broncos (3-10)

Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -2.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -135 / Arizona +115

Over/Under: 36.5

This line has been moving rapidly this week. It started out a point in Denver’s favor, then Russell Wilson got injured and the line shifted to a point in Arizona’s favor. Then, of course, Kyler Murray got injured and the line shifted back to Denver. The point about the point spread is, these two teams are not very good and either could come out on top next week.

I’d give the edge to the Broncos here for being at home and with a much higher probability of getting Russell Wilson back for this game. If not, Brett Rypien has shown he can perform at times. He’ll likely lead to some turnovers, but in a low scoring game all the Broncos would need is 18 points.

What do you think Broncos Country?