Broncos vs Chiefs: The No Bull Review

We saw life from the offense for the first time all year. Multiple touchdowns were scored. The defense turned over the ball a handful of times.

And it still wasn’t enough to win a game.

At least we got to be entertained for a whole game and actually got to feel something that looked like hope for a bit.

To add insult to injury, our starting QB got knocked out of the game and we likely lost Mike Boone for the rest of the season.

The season is indeed in shambles and it just keeps piling on. We’ll continue to look forward to turning the page on this season and hope that the Broncos’ ownership starts holding the team accountable with sweeping changes.

Defense

Big credit to Josey Jewell who was arguably THE key reason the Broncos were in this game at all. His two interceptions were smart, disciplined coverage from a linebacker in zone coverage. It showed quite a bit of stupidity on Mahomes’ part to throw both of those passes.

Patrick Surtain II had a really solid game as well with a pick and some much-improved coverage compared to his last couple of games. If this team can get healthy and stay that way, he’ll be an assassin next season in coverage.

Offense

Big credit in this game goes to Jerry Jeudy. His play was absolutely phenomenal, which was a necessity with Courtland Sutton out. Probably one of the biggest takeaways from this game was just how well Jeudy looked working on the outside instead of the slot. With three big TD catches, a smart offensive coordinator would find ways to keep him out there more.

I really loved seeing Russell Wilson playing like Russell Wilson is capable of playing. It was a shame that he went all out and got concussed, though. There was no reason for him to take that big hit and he really needs to play smarter.

The offensive line is being held together with duct tape and baling wire and it showed. The biggest key to improving this team is going to be replacing our joke of an offensive line coach and improving the roster at LG, C, and RT.

Final Thoughts

I’d love to be rah-rah about this game and get all positive about how much it meant to see our team look somewhat competent. That’s not authentic though. This team is a steaming pile of dog crap from top to bottom. Getting all hyped about almost winning tops my list of losing behaviors.