Wilson in concussion protocol; could miss Cardinals game

Good morning, Broncos Country!

It’s Tuesday and that means the 24-hour rule is over and it’s time to stop “enjoying” the six-point loss to the Chiefs. And I say that in all seriousness because I spent all yesterday still enjoying the fun game I attended.

But it’s back to reality, and our injury-plagued team continues to get bitten.

Not the least of which is quarterback Russell Wilson, who is officially in concussion protocol.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday afternoon that Wilson is in the protocol and he can’t possibly know of Wilson’s availability against the Cardinals next Sunday.

“He felt great today,” Hackett said. “When we saw him, he looked great, but we want to be sure that we do everything the right way.”

⏩https://t.co/CeD3pLHwz8



By video, this is a clear concussion for #Broncos QB Russell Wilson



Brett Rypien has replaced him at QB

The quarterback, who was visibly not quite right after the hit, will be day-to-day.

“Right now, we’re just concerned for his safety. We want to make sure that he’s healthy,” the coach said. “We’ll take that day-by-day and continually talk to our medical team and to Russell.”

Hackett didn’t know if Wilson was actually knocked unconscious during the play but admitted it seemed likely.

“It looked like it on the film. I haven’t gone in and talked with the medical doctors entirely. We will get all those medical reports as we move forward. For us, his safety is the No. 1, biggest priority for us. We want to be sure we do what’s right for him.”

Unfortunately, Wilson’s concussion wasn’t the only injury in the game.

I do kid about the Broncos but admit this has to be so tough on the players. They’re pros and hate losing. But combo of Coach Clueless and brutal injury situation has left us with with an epically disastrous season. — Jim Benemann (@jimbcbs4) December 11, 2022

Running back Mike Boone has a high ankle sprain, the same injury he suffered earlier in the season.

Hackett said they’re still getting all the info on Boone’s injury but likely the Broncos will have to find another running back for the remaining games.

“It doesn’t look good for Mike right now, unfortunately,” the coach said, “but we’re still evaluating and we’re getting all the information before we move forward.”

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who is the latest to join the Injured Hamstring Club, and edge rusher Jacob Martin both left the game and didn’t return. Hackett said they are still evaluating the severity of Hinton’s hamstring injury.

“We’ll see where that gets to.”

One slightly positive piece of news on the injury front is that Randy Gregory has a chance to play this week, though he remains day-to-day.

“We’d love to see Randy out there,” Hackett said. “We want to see him get after the passer. [We’re] very excited about him and all the stuff that he was doing before he got injured. [We] want to be smart with it, but really would like to see him out there rush the passer.”

Poll Even if Russell Wilson clears concussion protocol, does it make sense to play him?

Why? Why risk greater injury in a lost season? vote view results 46% Of course. He’s paid to play if he’s healthy. (20 votes)

53% Why? Why risk greater injury in a lost season? (23 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

