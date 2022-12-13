Broncos currently have the 25th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos traded edge rusher, Bradley Chubb, to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, this pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, so we have to track their wins and losses throughout the remainder of the season to see where the Broncos will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This past Sunday, the 49ers hosted Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and once again came with another victory. They defeated the Bucs by the score of 35-7 in front of Tom Brady’s family and led by rookie, Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. With the 49ers still at the top of the NFC West and as the third seed in the NFC, the Broncos currently own the 25th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft via Tankathon (24th with Miami’s 1st round pick being forfeited).

UPDATED 2023 NFL Draft order, team needs entering Week 15.



Shakeup in top 5, with Seahawks vaulting Bears and Eagles moving up to No. 4.https://t.co/3rasRYwqDT (via @TheDan_Parr + @Eric_Edholm) pic.twitter.com/Pwv7T7vCNk — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) December 13, 2022

This week, the 49ers travel to Seattle on Thursday Night Football to take on their division rival, Seattle Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a tough venue to play in during a nationally televised primetime game, but the 49ers are looking like one of the better teams in the NFL right now despite all their injuries.

We saw veteran quarterback Jimmy G. get lost for the year last week, and this week we saw all-star wide receiver, Deebo Samuel carted off the field with an ankle injury and will miss some time due to this injury as well. So, we will see if these injuries begin to slow the down, or if they will continue to truck on despite all of this.

Here are the remaining four games on the 49ers' schedule.

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16 - vs Washington Commanders

Week 17 - at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18 - vs. Arizona Cardinals

Ideally, for the Broncos, the 49ers will lose most of these games and give the Broncos a top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They face some division rivals and play some tough games on the road in Seattle and Las Vegas.

The 49ers are currently 9-4, but hopefully, the Miami Dolphins will defeat them and knock them down to 9-5 on the season.