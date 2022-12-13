Report: Broncos have placed running back Mike Boone on the injured reserve

According to reports, the Denver Broncos have placed running back Mike Boone on the injured reserve. With only four games left in the season, this will end Boone’s season and likely his career with the Broncos.

The Broncos have placed RB Mike Boone on IR again, as his season is now over. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2022

Boone suffered what was called a “serious high-ankle sprain” during the Broncos’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. This will be the second time this season Boone has suffered this injury and this will also be his second stint on the injured reserve.

He will finish this season with 24 carries for 102 yards and 9 receptions for 96 yards with 0 total touchdowns. During his two-year career with the Broncos, which was riddled with injuries, he totaled 28 rushing attempts for 137 yards and 11 receptions for 118 yards. He never found the end zone during his Broncos career. Boone’s contract comes to an end after this season and I do not see them bringing him back next season.

With Boone now out for the remainder of the season, the Broncos will continue to lean on veterans Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack in their backfield. I would expect running back Devine Ozigbo to be promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster before this Sunday’s upcoming game vs. the Cardinals.

This backfield looks nothing like the one we imagined at the start of the season and will be something that General Manager George Paton will need to re-work this upcoming offseason via free agency and the draft. Especially with the unknowns of Javonte William’s rehab from a serious knee injury.