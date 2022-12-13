Report: Las Vegas Raiders have signed guard Netane Muti off the Broncos practice squad

According to reports, the Broncos' AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders has signed guard Netane Muti off the Denver Broncos practice squad. Muti will take the roster spot of recently waived guard John Simpson and leave the Broncos’ already thin offensive line looking for a replacement moving forward.

Per source, The Raiders are signing guard Netane Muti off Broncos practice squad. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 13, 2022

The Broncos' former sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will now ditch the orange and blue for the silver and black as he is now joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

Muti was waived by the Broncos during the final cutdown period and was able to clear waivers and join their practice squad. He has served as depth for the Broncos this season and has played in three games for them, including this past Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs. Now, he’ll be heading to Vegas and looking to help their offensive line as they fight for their postseason lives.

This leaves the Broncos even thinner along their offensive line. Starting left guard Dalton Risner missed last Sunday’s game due to an injury while rookie Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Bailey, and Muti filled in for him throughout the game. Not to mention, the Broncos already have three of their five starting offensive linemen on the injured reserve currently. So this banged-up unit is looking thin as we progress through these final four games of this nightmarish season.

As for Muti, he will serve as depth for the Raiders and likely be a better fit in their power-run game offense. He’s a mauler in the trenches and should help their run game moving forward if he hits the field for them.