Report: Broncos have released former third-round pick, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim off their practice squad

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have released former third-round pick, McTelvin Agim from their practice squad. He was initially waived by the team during the final cutdown period after a strong preseason effort and eventually signed to the Broncos practice squad.

Broncos announce DL McTelvin Agim released from PSquad. Made some big plays in preseason and never saw him again. 3rd round pick in 2020. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 13, 2022

Agim was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos but never really lived up to that draft selection. During three seasons with the Broncos, Agim played in a total of 17 games and totaled just 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was never activated or elevated from the practice squad this season and has now just been released from their practice squad altogether.

This is the second pick from the 2020 NFL Draft that has left the Broncos' roster today. Sixth-round pick Netane Muti was signed off the practice squad by the rival Raiders while Agim was released from the practice squad as well. Looking back, that draft is looking pretty awful. like most of former General Manager John Elway’s drafts.

This move leaves the Broncos without an extra defensive lineman on their practice squad, so I would expect them to add someone else to their roster in the coming days to replace Agim’s spot.