Report: Broncos sign wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Dolphins practice squad

According to reports, the Denver Broncos have signed veteran wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Miami Dolphins practice squad and to their active roster. He played in Seattle with quarterback Russell Wilson and will now reunite with him in Denver.

Per source, Broncos are signing WR Freddie Swain off Dolphins’ practice squad. Played with Russell Wilson in Seattle previous two years. Had 38 catches, 502 yards, 6 TDs. Sutton and Hinton both have hamstring injuries. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 13, 2022

The Broncos' wide receiving depth has taken a hit recently. Both Courtland Sutton and now Hall of Famer Kendall Hinton are dealing with hamstring injuries. This leaves the Broncos with Jerry Jeudy and the rookies(Montrell Washington, Jalen Virgil, and Brandon Johnson) so adding a veteran like Swain makes sense. He adds depth obviously, but a veteran presence with starting experience is a good get for the current group.

Swain played two seasons with the Seahawks and was a reliable depth piece for them. During his two seasons with them, he appeared in 33 games and totaled 38 receptions for 502 yards, and 6 touchdowns. He has only played in one game for the Dolphins this season but has not recorded any stats.

He will likely earn some playing time as early as this Sunday vs. the Cardinals. The Broncos are lacking depth and could be without both Sutton and Hinton for this one. The fact they signed him off the Dolphins' practice squad is an indication that they might be without both.