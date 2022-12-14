Cardinals vs Broncos preview: How to make Sunday’s game fun

The season is officially over.

Now we get a game that features Colt McCoy vs Brett Rypien at quarterback.

Here’s hoping the Denver Broncos can find a way to get the win over the Arizona Cardinals so the Seattle Seahawks don’t have such a high pick in the NFL Draft.

DraftKings Sportsbook only has the Broncos as -3-point favorites. That number isn’t surprising since most of it is because Denver plays at home.

As for the total, that number sits at 36. The under seems a safe bet on Sunday, especially since both teams are playing backup QBs. For what it’s worth, the under is 11-2 in Broncos games this season.

Offensive Rankings

Arizona: Twentieth in overall offense (333.8 yards per game), 17th in rushing (114.8), 18th in passing (212.4), 17th in scoring offense (21.3 points per game).

Denver: Twenty-seventh in overall offense (315.5 yards per game), 25th in rushing (103.2), 22nd in passing (212.3), 32nd in scoring offense (14.9 points per game).

Defensive Rankings

Arizona: Twenty-first in overall defense (354.0 yards per game), eighth in rushing defense (110.2), 25th in passing defense (235.5), 32nd in scoring defense (26.8 points per game).

Denver: Seventh in overall defense (314.3 yards per game), 17th in rushing defense (117.7), seventh in passing defense (196.6), fourth in scoring defense (18.3 points per game).

Here are the MHR staff’s keys to Sunday’s game.

No punting

Since the season is lost, have some fun. Make it fun for the fans. That means Nathaniel Hackett cannot punt. Go for every fourth down, regardless of where the Broncos are on the field. In the process, former Denver head coach John Fox will throw a fit. — Ian St. Clair

Jeudy field day

Just throw to Jerry Jeudy. And hope the Cardinals keep throwing to Josey Jewell. — Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann

Let it Ryp (I guess)

You might as well put the game on his shoulders to see what the offense looks like without Russell Wilson. It would be interesting to see the Broncos run the same offense they would with Russ. — Ross Allen

Figure out the OL

Figure out which offensive line combination played the best vs KC and use that starting five for the whole game. If that means sitting Dalton Risner, so be it. The Broncos are not going to bring him back for 2023 unless it’s on a vet-minimum deal. Let Luke Wattenberg lick his wounds and get his body into NFL shape for 2023. Last game showed he was not ready to start in the NFL. — Joe Mahoney

Which team has the best spellers?

Instead of playing football, have a spelling contest. — Adam Malnati

What are your keys to Sunday’s game?