Broncos started 21-day practice window for edge rusher Randy Gregory and offensive tackle Billy Turner

Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters during his media session today that edge rusher Randy Gregory has started his 21-day practice window. He has been out since week 4 where he injured his knee and has been on the injured reserve since then but now is apparently on his way back to the playing field.

#broncos are starting the 21 day window on Randy Gregory (knee) today. He's been out since Week 4. Has a chance to play Sunday. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 14, 2022

If healthy, the Broncos will get a big boost to their pass rush to end the season. Prior to suffering his knee injury, Gregory was one of the better pass rushers in the league. So, getting that sort of production back to an already good defense will be quite impactful.

He has 21 days to practice before the Broncos face the deadline for activating him, but it sounds like he may have a chance to play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Since he is still on the injured reserve, he will not show up on the injury report, but his status will be one to monitor moving forward.

Joining Gregory on the road back to the playing field is veteran offensive lineman, Billy Turner. He has dealt with a lingering and nagging knee injury all year and was placed on the injured reserve after the loss to the Titans. Like Gregory, the Broncos have 21 days to activate him off the injured reserve, but he can start practicing with the team.

There has been no mention that he will be available for this Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals, but I would assume he might take a little longer than Gregory. Turner has been dealing with a knee injury for almost a year now so I don’t think the Broncos will rush him back on the field. Especially with him being a free agent at the end of the year and the Broncos currently having a record of 3-10 and being eliminated from the postseason.

In the end, it is good to see these two getting healthy, but at the end of the day, it will be too little too late for them to have a big impact on the Broncos this season. Hopefully, Gregory can come back, play well, and have a full and healthy offseason with the Broncos.