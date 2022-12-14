Losing Netane Muti is the latest blunder by the Broncos

The hits just keep on coming in Broncos Country. With our team absolutely decimated by injuries and an offensive line that consistently performs at a level that can only be defined as a dumpster fire, George Paton and his good buddy Nathaniel Hackett botched it big time by not protecting a guy that improved the offense.

The Denver Broncos' offense finally saw some success due somewhat to Muti being put on the field over Wattenburg against the Kansas City Chiefs. So instead of protecting a guy that has been stashed away on the practice squad, the Broncos decided to just hope that the rest of the NFL didn’t notice how well he played.

This line was never going to do much this year. The loss here is clearly that Muti is a young guy that may be developing into a good player that may be able to start at Guard. And now, he’s not only gone but gone to the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is a failure by George Paton because he should understand at some level the business side of the equation and realize that Muti largely played better than our regular starter Dalton Risner.

This is a failure by Hackett because he should have noticed how well Muti did and brought that to Paton’s attention.

