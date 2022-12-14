Report: Broncos have placed edge rusher Jacob Martin on the injured reserve

According to Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, the team has placed outside linebacker/edge rusher Jacob Martin on the injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered during the loss to the Chiefs. With only four games left in the season, this move will end his season.

Martin was acquired at the trade deadline by the Broncos from the New York Jets to help replace Bradley Chubb who they traded away to the Miami Dolphins. Since joining the Broncos, Martin has totaled six tackles and just one sack in five games with the team.

The extent of Martin’s knee injury has not been released, but hopefully, it is just a minor deal and not an extensive one that will sideline him for months like an ACL injury. I am sure the details of his injury will be released eventually, but until then, we are just left guessing on his availability for the offseason.

Thankfully, it appears that Randy Gregory is on track to return to the field this Sunday, so the Broncos have an easy way to fill the role and roster spot now available with Martin missing time,

The Broncos injured reserve list is growing a few times a week it seems, and as a team, are one of the most(if not the most) injured teams in the NFL. With all these injuries and repeated injuries continuing to pile up, the Broncos need to reevaluate their strength and conditioning staff during the offseason.