Broncos announce details about their $100 million dollar upgrades coming to Mile High Stadium

It was reported last week that the Denver Broncos were hoping the NFL would approve a $100 million dollar plan to upgrade Empower Field at Mile High. That plan was approved today and then the Broncos made the details of their plans for the stadium public. There are some pretty cool additions and upgrades coming to the Broncos' home playing field this coming year.

With a record $100M in upgrades, a new & improved @EmpowerField coming



“This demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans."



Broncos Team President, Damani Leech, said in the press release that this is the largest investment in upgrades in the stadium’s history and is an example of the commitment that the Walton-Penner Family Ownership has for this team and it’s fans moving forward.

“This significant investment in Empower Field at Mile High, the largest in the stadium’s history, demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans. As we look toward the future with the long-term plans for our stadium, we are equally focused on the present to ensure Empower Field at Mile High remains a premier sports and entertainment venue.”

According to the Broncos, this plan will begin at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, which will be in four weeks for the Broncos, and be completed by the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

The big changes coming to the stadium will be upgrades to the videoboards, premium hospitality areas, technology, concessions, the Broncos Team Store, and elevators.

Likely the biggest and most anticipated upgrade coming to Mile High Stadium is a bigger and better scoreboard and videoboard. In their press release, they state that the scoreboard above the south stands will expand by 70% and create a videoboard that would be the 4th largest in any NFL stadium currently.

The Broncos are also improving the suites around the stadium for a better and more memorable stay while watching the Broncos. Also, improvements to the WiFi system and video control room, and tunnel boards are coming as well.

Some other cool improvements are coming in the form of more concession enhancements to Levels 1, 2, 3, and 5.

Away from the field, the Broncos will feature concession enhancements on Levels 1, 2, 3 and 5 — and the options will include vendors like Favs @ Mile High and Center Cocktail Co. The Broncos will continue to expand autonomous markets — Denver already has the most of any sports venue — and will also feature permanent concession options on the south deck of Empower Field at Mile High.

To conclude their list of enhancements and improvements coming to Mile High Stadium, they announced that they are expanding the team store by 25% which would increase the space by 3,000 square feet. The new team store will have expanded customer checkout areas, public restrooms, and more.

Finally, they announced they are installing two elevator systems on the east and west side of the stadium to assist the ADA guests who attend Denver Broncos games.