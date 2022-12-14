Broncos vs. Cardinals practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have yet another knee injury with edge rusher Jacob Martin going to injured reserve, but the good news is the opened the 21-day return window for both edge rusher Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner. Both of them could play as early as this Sunday.

Fortunately, we have people in the local media like Cecil Lammey to lecture us on who to blame and who not to blame. Well, just who not to blame. Loren Landow is the Broncos’ Strength and Condition coach, but apparently if a player gets injured it isn’t on him in any way, shape or form.

If you are blaming Loren Landow for #Broncos injury problems you are probably the following:



1. Don't know football

2. Don't have sources inside the building.

3. Don't talk to players not only in DEN but around the league. @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) December 14, 2022

Awesome, thanks for the key on the ground insight there, Cecil. I’m going to go with the data and the data shows without a doubt that injuries have skyrocketed since 2018. Coincidentally, that was the year Loren Landow took over. While I agree it may not be his fault, he is the guy at the top and accountability should be had after this season.

But what I won’t do is tell you or anyone else that:

You are stupid because I am smart. I know very important people and you don't. Players always know best when it comes to injury prevention.

As for the Broncos remaining injuries, they also placed Mike Boone on injured reserve this week. The DNP’s at practice today included Dre’Mont Jones with a hip issue, Russell Wilson in the concussion protocol and both Kendall Hinton and Courtland Sutton who are battling hamstring injuries.

It’s okay though. Injuries just happen and it is no one’s fault that Denver has been a league leader in injuries since 2018. It’s just happenstance and we should accept it.

Here is your full Broncos-Cardinals practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP Dre’Mont Jones DE Hip DNP Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP Russell Wilson QB Concussion DNP Dakota Allen LB Hamstring LIMITED Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) LIMITED Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL Brandon Johnson WR Hip FULL D.J. Jones DT Shoulder FULL

Cardinals Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Zach Allen DL Hand DNP Byron Murphy Jr. CB Back DNP Rashaad Coward OL Chest LIMITED Colt McCoy QB Neck LIMITED Lecitus Smith OL Ankle LIMITED Charles Washington S Chest LIMITED Marco Wilson CB Neck LIMITED