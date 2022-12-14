 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Cardinals practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have four players that did not participate in practice on Wednesday as they prepare to play the Arizona Cardinals.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have yet another knee injury with edge rusher Jacob Martin going to injured reserve, but the good news is the opened the 21-day return window for both edge rusher Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner. Both of them could play as early as this Sunday.

Fortunately, we have people in the local media like Cecil Lammey to lecture us on who to blame and who not to blame. Well, just who not to blame. Loren Landow is the Broncos’ Strength and Condition coach, but apparently if a player gets injured it isn’t on him in any way, shape or form.

Awesome, thanks for the key on the ground insight there, Cecil. I’m going to go with the data and the data shows without a doubt that injuries have skyrocketed since 2018. Coincidentally, that was the year Loren Landow took over. While I agree it may not be his fault, he is the guy at the top and accountability should be had after this season.

But what I won’t do is tell you or anyone else that:

  1. You are stupid because I am smart.
  2. I know very important people and you don't.
  3. Players always know best when it comes to injury prevention.

As for the Broncos remaining injuries, they also placed Mike Boone on injured reserve this week. The DNP’s at practice today included Dre’Mont Jones with a hip issue, Russell Wilson in the concussion protocol and both Kendall Hinton and Courtland Sutton who are battling hamstring injuries.

It’s okay though. Injuries just happen and it is no one’s fault that Denver has been a league leader in injuries since 2018. It’s just happenstance and we should accept it.

Here is your full Broncos-Cardinals practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP
Dre’Mont Jones DE Hip DNP
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP
Russell Wilson QB Concussion DNP
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring LIMITED
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED
Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) LIMITED
Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL
Brandon Johnson WR Hip FULL
D.J. Jones DT Shoulder FULL

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Zach Allen DL Hand DNP
Byron Murphy Jr. CB Back DNP
Rashaad Coward OL Chest LIMITED
Colt McCoy QB Neck LIMITED
Lecitus Smith OL Ankle LIMITED
Charles Washington S Chest LIMITED
Marco Wilson CB Neck LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

