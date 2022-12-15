An optimistic mindset towards 2023

As the Denver Broncos have been mathematically eliminated from playoffs last week, naturally all attention turns towards next year and how the Broncos will break this playoff drought in 2023. There have been a lot of areas of concern for Broncos Country to discuss this season, whether it be the head coach, the quarterback, the run defense, the offensive line, and the receiving core.

After firing Nathaniel Hackett at the season’s close, which is clear that needs to be the first order of business, the Broncos need to use their first-round pick acquired in the Bradley Chubb trade for an offensive lineman. This was a great move by the front office because as we know the Broncos are short on first-round picks and they had a first-round pick talent in Chubb that was expendable. That trade deadline move now allows the Broncos to have a shot at a first-round talent to address the offensive line.

I understand this draft selection may be seen as a “safe” approach for the Broncos and not aggressive enough to get this team back into the postseason, but in my opinion it’s the correct course of action for this team going forward and that maybe (just maybe) this team is closer to making playoffs than we think. With a new head coach that is able to form a better bond and relationship with Russ offensively, coupled with a restructured offensive line consisting of Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles, Lloyd Cushenberry, and our 2023 first-round pick, this will go a long way into improving the offense for next season both in the run game, but also keeping Russ’ jersey clean. Javonte Williams behind an actual offensive line is a scary threat to ponder and also relieves pressure off of the pass game.

This team did the hard part already by having constructed an elite secondary in a pass-first league; now just give Russ another offseason and training camp with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Greg Dulcich, and Williams, which is a core of skill players that you cannot thumb your nose at and are skilled enough to thrive in an offense not headed by Hackett. This was a horrific season, don’t get me wrong, but it’s easy to just lose all hope and say, “blow up the team.” I look forward to hearing your comments both negative and positive. Happy Week 15 and go Broncos!

