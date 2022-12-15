NFL picks for Week 15 of the 2022 season

The race for second place is strong. I finally had a decent week last week and am now seven games behind Adam Malnati in second place. Laurie and Ian fell back a bit, but are within striking distance with four weeks to go!

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 15 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score is likely going to win this if they stay reasonably on pace. The only person close enough to threaten them is Little44 who is five games back. I’m down in seventh place (my favorite number btw!) and could threaten for third if I can start having a few good weeks. There are a lot of us in that range right now, so that could be fun! The top pick’em score last week was 10 wins from McSweats Time and Sultan_Azteca.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!