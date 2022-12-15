Did an offensive explosion save Hackett’s job until the end of the season?

Welcome to the second edition of you, the fans, giving us your thoughts on whether or not my statements are overreactions. This time I got to make (possibly) wild claims about the Denver Broncos following a great game offensively, but one where they still manage to lose by one score.

Make sure to follow us over on Instagram so your thoughts can be featured in upcoming articles. And sound off in the comments on if you think these statements are accurate or not!

Even in a loss, this was the best the Broncos have looked all year

While the defense struggled early, giving up 20 points in the first half (i’m not going to hold the pick-six against them), they still managed to hold the Chiefs to just 7 points over 30 minutes of football and gave Patrick Mahomes his 3rd career 3-INT game (shout out to Josey Jewell and Pat Surtain). And the offense looked as good as they have in what feels like three years as they put up TDs on three straight drives, and scored 24+ points for the first time this season.

Poll results: Not an overreaction (81% of the votes)

The offense is going to be better with Brett Rypien as the starter

It’s safe to say that Russell Wilson hasn’t looked as good as we thought he was going to be, and a lot of the fanbase has even turned on him at this point. Boise St. alum Brett Rypien has looked average at best over his six games he’s seen action, including two career starts. He also had a TD in the 4th quarter against the Chiefs after Wilson had to exit the game.

Poll results: Overreaction (76% of the votes)

This game solidified the fact that Hackett will make it through the season without being fired

It feels like we’ve been saying the same thing the last five weeks: “this is finally what is going to get Nathaniel Hackett fired”. And most of us said that same thing when the Chiefs were getting off to a 27-0 start. But the Broncos somehow managed to make this one a real game, putting up 21 unanswered points, and losing by just 6 points by the end of things. Did this final result cement the fact that he’ll make it through the season?

Poll results: Not an overreaction (56% of the votes)