Broncos vs. Cardinals: TV broadcast map for Week 15

If you are seeing ORANGE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Cardinals game on your local FOX affiliate. As usual, Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week.

The biggest question for the Broncos as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals is whether or not they’ll get Russell Wilson out of the concussion protocol before Sunday. Given how serious his head injury was (you could see the knot on his head as he left the field), one has to assume he’ll need more than a week to recover from that. If he is unable to go, then it will be Brett Rypien starting this week.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on FOX.