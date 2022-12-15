 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football Week 15: 49ers at Seahawks - Live Updates

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.

By Tim Lynch
Welcome to Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

This is one game I’ll be rooting for the Seattle Seahawks to win. As much as I hate them for how much they dunk on the Denver Broncos for the Russell Wilson trade, a Seahawks win over the San Francisco 49ers will likely help the Broncos’ first-round draft position in the 2023 NFL Draft. I have to go with whatever helps Denver here even though I despise Seahawks fans at this present time.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. This one is tough. I’ve been fading the 49ers week after week and they just keep winning. I’m flipping the script here and picking the 49ers to win and cover the spread. Hopefully this means they lose and the Broncos draft pick improves.

49ers vs. Seahawks live updates

