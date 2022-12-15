Broncos vs. Cardinals practice participation report: Thursday

All eyes are on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as he works back from a concussion sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked on Wednesday how Wilson was progressing.

“Yes,” Hackett said. “We’re just following the protocol exactly how we need to and making sure that we increase his physical activity appropriately as the NFL has listed it out.”

He followed up that the priority is the safety of health of Wilson on whether he’ll pass the concussion protocol before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“In the end, his safety is what matters most to us,” Hackett explained. “We want to be sure that we are taking care of him and all of his well-being. We’re doing what’s right for Russell. It always starts right away with the medical department. We have a really good medical department and an independent neurologist (involved in the decision). We’re going to be sure that we are in constant communication with them. He’s being monitored by everybody, and we’ll go from there. We’ll talk with him, and it will be an organizational decision.”

On Thursday, Wilson progressed from DNP to a Limited participant in practice. When asked about who will be getting the snaps, Hackett made sure to point out that the hope is for Wilson to play, but they will also be focused on making sure Brett Rypien is ready to go.

“Again, it’s a combination,” Hackett said. “We’re playing it day-by-day and minute-by-minute, and we’re making sure that he’s right. We’re making sure we’re getting ‘Ryp’ (QB Brett Rypien) ready, also.”

Here is your full Broncos-Cardinals practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP DNP Dre’Mont Jones DE Hip DNP DNP Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP Russell Wilson QB Concussion DNP LIMITED Dakota Allen LB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) LIMITED LIMITED Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED LIMITED Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL FULL Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL Brandon Johnson WR Hip FULL FULL D.J. Jones DT Shoulder FULL FULL

Cardinals Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status Zach Allen DL Hand DNP DNP Marquise Brown WR Illness -- DNP Antonio Hamilton CB Back -- DNP Byron Murphy Jr. CB Back DNP DNP Rashaad Coward OL Chest LIMITED LIMITED Colt McCoy QB Neck LIMITED LIMITED Lecitus Smith OL Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Charles Washington S Chest LIMITED LIMITED Marco Wilson CB Neck LIMITED LIMITED