Broncos vs. Cardinals practice participation report: Thursday

All eyes are on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as he works back from a concussion sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked on Wednesday how Wilson was progressing.
“Yes,” Hackett said. “We’re just following the protocol exactly how we need to and making sure that we increase his physical activity appropriately as the NFL has listed it out.”
He followed up that the priority is the safety of health of Wilson on whether he’ll pass the concussion protocol before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
“In the end, his safety is what matters most to us,” Hackett explained. “We want to be sure that we are taking care of him and all of his well-being. We’re doing what’s right for Russell. It always starts right away with the medical department. We have a really good medical department and an independent neurologist (involved in the decision). We’re going to be sure that we are in constant communication with them. He’s being monitored by everybody, and we’ll go from there. We’ll talk with him, and it will be an organizational decision.”
On Thursday, Wilson progressed from DNP to a Limited participant in practice. When asked about who will be getting the snaps, Hackett made sure to point out that the hope is for Wilson to play, but they will also be focused on making sure Brett Rypien is ready to go.
“Again, it’s a combination,” Hackett said. “We’re playing it day-by-day and minute-by-minute, and we’re making sure that he’s right. We’re making sure we’re getting ‘Ryp’ (QB Brett Rypien) ready, also.”
Here is your full Broncos-Cardinals practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (Right)
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zach Allen
|DL
|Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Back
|--
|DNP
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|CB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Rashaad Coward
|OL
|Chest
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Colt McCoy
|QB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Lecitus Smith
|OL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Charles Washington
|S
|Chest
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
