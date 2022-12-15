 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Cardinals practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos are moving Russell Wilson along the concussion protocol quickly. He was limited in practice on Thursday.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

All eyes are on Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as he works back from a concussion sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked on Wednesday how Wilson was progressing.

“Yes,” Hackett said. “We’re just following the protocol exactly how we need to and making sure that we increase his physical activity appropriately as the NFL has listed it out.”

He followed up that the priority is the safety of health of Wilson on whether he’ll pass the concussion protocol before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“In the end, his safety is what matters most to us,” Hackett explained. “We want to be sure that we are taking care of him and all of his well-being. We’re doing what’s right for Russell. It always starts right away with the medical department. We have a really good medical department and an independent neurologist (involved in the decision). We’re going to be sure that we are in constant communication with them. He’s being monitored by everybody, and we’ll go from there. We’ll talk with him, and it will be an organizational decision.”

On Thursday, Wilson progressed from DNP to a Limited participant in practice. When asked about who will be getting the snaps, Hackett made sure to point out that the hope is for Wilson to play, but they will also be focused on making sure Brett Rypien is ready to go.

“Again, it’s a combination,” Hackett said. “We’re playing it day-by-day and minute-by-minute, and we’re making sure that he’s right. We’re making sure we’re getting ‘Ryp’ (QB Brett Rypien) ready, also.”

Here is your full Broncos-Cardinals practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring DNP DNP
Dre’Mont Jones DE Hip DNP DNP
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP
Russell Wilson QB Concussion DNP LIMITED
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) LIMITED LIMITED
Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist FULL FULL
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL
Brandon Johnson WR Hip FULL FULL
D.J. Jones DT Shoulder FULL FULL

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday* Friday Game Status
Zach Allen DL Hand DNP DNP
Marquise Brown WR Illness -- DNP
Antonio Hamilton CB Back -- DNP
Byron Murphy Jr. CB Back DNP DNP
Rashaad Coward OL Chest LIMITED LIMITED
Colt McCoy QB Neck LIMITED LIMITED
Lecitus Smith OL Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Charles Washington S Chest LIMITED LIMITED
Marco Wilson CB Neck LIMITED LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...