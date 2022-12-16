Following concussion scare, missed playoffs, does it make sense to keep Russell Wilson playing?

If this past weekend’s close loss to the Super Bowl-contending Kansas City Chiefs was proof of anything, it’s that the Denver Broncos and fans of the team are not permitted to have the slightest amount of joy this season.

For the first time all season, QB Russell Wilson, the player George Paton and Broncos ownership decided was worth $245 million ($165 million guaranteed) over the next five years, played like he just might be worth a bit of that investment.

After struggling early with more-of-the-sameness that has plagued him and the Broncos offense all season, Wilson would follow up a pick-six by going 15-of-21 with 176 yards and three touchdowns, putting the Broncos in position to score a huge upset. Yet, as aforementioned, the Broncos are not allowed to have nice things this season.

After a nasty hit that left a lump the size of a tennis ball on his forehead, Wilson would leave the game under concussion protocol. Backup QB Brett Rypien couldn’t match the pace Wilson had set, and the Chiefs would pull away.

Now begs the question...is there any reason, with the Broncos sitting at 3-10 and eliminated from the playoffs, to not only keep putting Wilson out there every week, but putting him out there THIS week?

It becomes a question of logic vs. pride.

Logic states that the season is lost, Wilson just had his head knocked up to the point it looked like he had a horn growing out of his temple, and his offensive line is dropping like flies. Therefore, why risk more injury to a guy who the team is heavily invested in?

Wilson has practiced in a limited basis this week and appears to be preparing as if he plans to start on Sunday. No one knows for sure the extent of his head injury last week, but concussions are a highly sensitive subject matter in the NFL, so putting a player who is still going through the protocols for a team that is 3-10 on the field would seem a risky move from a PR perspective.

He’s also not getting any younger, and given the investment the team has in him, it might not be the worst thing to sit him the last four games and hope the reset button with a new staff can get all things right with him and the franchise.

Of course, then there’s pride.

As Herm Edwards famously said, “You play to WIN the GAME!” This team cannot tank their way to a high draft pick thanks to the trade for Wilson. So shutting anything down at this point is quitting, and these players are paid a generous amount of money to put in 17 regular season games, not 13. And the team just got a taste of what might be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel with Wilson’s performance vs. Kansas City.

Is he finally, even if it’s far too late this season, rediscovering a bit of his Seattle magic? Or is it a one-off that is an exception to the rule? The Broncos have a lot riding on this guy, it is still worth their time to see what exactly made this performance happen.

Additionally, there’s also Wilson himself, known to be a competitor and who will not go down lightly. If he wants to play and the Broncos stop him, how does that look for the team? Will it be perceived as a franchise protecting a player from himself, or will it be perceived as a team who prefers to quit and start the offseason early?

So again, it becomes a question of logic vs. pride. What would you choose, Broncos Country?

Poll Should the Broncos shut down Russell Wilson? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Broncos News

‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: How Russell Wilson showed ‘rare’ trait vs. Chiefs

Plus, Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten explains how Jerry Jeudy benefited from changing positions on offense.

Practice photos: Inside the Broncos' on-field preparation for Week 15 vs. the Cardinals

Take a look inside the Broncos' week of practice with photos from team photographers.

Denver Broncos 50/50 Raffle to benefit the National Sports Center for the Disabled during Sunday's game against the Cardinals

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

Bronco notes: Jerry Jeudy knows fine is coming, says he'll learn | 9news.com

Randy Gregory dismisses thought of shutting down season because of knee injury: "I've shut it down enough." Surgery coming for Jacob Martin.

Denver Broncos donate $100K to School of Mines | 9news.com

Money will be used for student transportation to McKinney, Texas where the Orediggers will play in 1st championship game in the school's 131-year football history.

Tom Brady irked at report that he alters Bucs' game plans without inclusion of Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich - CBSSports.com

Brady didn't like this line of questioning

NFL shuts down rulebook loophole Raiders had been exploiting for past two weeks, per report - CBSSports.com

The league won't let Las Vegas do this anymore

Roughing the passer rule change: NFL to consider making controversial penalty reviewable - CBSSports.com

The NFL could be making a huge rule change this offseason

Jets QB Mike White has no doubt he'll play against Lions

Jets quarterback Mike White said Thursday that he has no doubts he'll start Sunday against the Lions despite suffering a rib injury vs. the Bills last week.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons on Philadelphia - 'Pretty sure they hate me'

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons knows how Philadelphia must feel about him. "I'm pretty sure they hate me," he said after he previously questioned how much QB Jalen Hurts has to do with the Eagles' success.